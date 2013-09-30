Lil Cease: “Biggie Refused To Let Me Meet Michael Jackson!” [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rappers position themselves to make it seem like nothing scares or bothers them. However, real-life issues do mess with their heads. Recently, former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease recounted a tale where his best friend and mentor Biggie Smalls refused to allow him to meet the legendary Michael Jackson.

Cease recounted the story at DJ Cipha Sounds‘ Take It Personal Hip Hop Improv Show this past Friday. (September 27) As the story goes, Biggie and Lil Cease were in Los Angeles for Biggie to record his verse on Michael Jackson’s song “This Time Around.” Big wouldn’t allow Cease, who was 16 at the time, to enter the studio because he didn’t trust MJ around children. Before you get angry, Big recorded his verse for Michael Jackson right after Jackson was accused of child molestation in 1993.

Lil Cease injected humor into the story by saying, “I’m supposed to meet MJ but I’m in the car rolling up weed.”

Watch the video below to get the full details about why Biggie refused to let Lil Cease meet Michael Jackson.

