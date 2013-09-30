Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Take You To “Sesame Street” [VIDEO]

When Jimmy Fallon doesn’t have Joseph Gordon Levitt lip-synching to Nicki Minaj or recreating Robin Thickes’ “Blurred Lines” with kids toys, he and The Roots are doing awesome stuff like this Sesame Street performance.

The best band in hip-hop joined the host and several of the biggest names on PBS to sing the theme to “Sesame Street,” complete with freestyle by Black Thought.

MF DOOM’s flip of the theme song on “Cookies” may still be my favorite b-boy/PBS cross-over but this ranks high up there.

[SOURCE]

