Celebrity Crime Files: Lyman Bostock Murdered By Jealous Ex [FULL EPISODE]

It was a classic case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Professional baseball player Lyman Bostock was killed in cold blood, and mistaken identity, jealousy and a shotgun were all to blame. Bostock was killed by Barbara Smith’s estranged husband, who believed that the baseball player was his wife’s lover.

