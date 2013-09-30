Pharrell Williams Pisses PETA Off With Head-To-Toe Fur Ensemble

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Besides being known for his skills in producing music, Pharrell Williams has become quite the style maven. One thing fashion is all about is taking risks. The super producer showed up to the opening of Moncler‘s new Parisian store in a fur ensemble. The ensemble caused quite a stir with PETA.

When Pharrell walked the step and repeat with a fur headpiece paired with an ankle-length fur coat, everyone took notice. The pieces are from Moncler’s winter collection. Pharrell wore the outerwear to support the fashion label since he collaborated with them on a lime of sunglasses. While some praised the outfit for its boldness, others didn’t know what to make of it. However, animal rights organization PETA id have something to say. They want Pharrell to renounce his fur-wearing ways.

PETA said of Pharrell’s outfit, “If Pharrell knew that animals on fur farms—including dogs and cats—are beaten, electrocuted, and even skinned alive for their fur, we’re sure that he’d join the growing number of celebrities and top designers who stick to faux fur and pleather. The fashion world is moving in the direction of cruelty-free chic—a classy look that Pharrell sports better than anyone. We’re contacting him, sending him this video narrated by Stella McCartney, and hoping he joins Russell Simmons, among other fashion icons, in saying “no” to fur forever,” a representative of the organization said.

What do you think of Pharrell wearing fur? Should he renounce wearing fur because of the cruelty to animals or because he looks utterly ridiculous? Sound off.

