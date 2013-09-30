“Rush” Explores What Drives Us To Succeed [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

What drives you to perform at your highest level? In the new action film “Rush,” director Ron Howard explores that very question. Set in the competitive world of Formula 1 racing. The film follows two racing rivals James Hunt, played by Chris Hemsworth, and Niki Lauda who is played by Daniel Bruhl.

The two rivals go head to head in plenty of racing competitions during the1976 season and while the pair’s mutual respect for each other fuels them to perform at a level neither thought they would be able to perform at, it comes at a price. Their personal lives suffer all for the love of racing. Will the rivals ever realize that there’s more to life than the spirit of competition and winning? You’l have to find out when you head to the movies and watch it. It’s in theaters now.

