Says Charlamagne: “I Like Kanye West, Not Kanye Kardashian”

You can NOT make this stuff up! Charlamagne has things to say about Kanye West not knowing what it means to be a slave and talking like Michael Jackson while hanging out with Kris Jenner! He goes all kinds of in during a recent interview!

Check it out in the video below!

Again we say if Charlamagne ever changes there would be a lot less color in the world. This guy says whatever comes to his mind and could care less if people like it or not. You don’t always have to agree with him but you gotta respect the testicular fortitude from which he speaks!

