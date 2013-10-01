How The US Government Shutdown May Already Be Affecting You

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

As people are waking and finding out that the United States Congress has allowed the Federal Government to be shut down, many are wondering how that affects them or if they should even care about it at all. Well the great people over at USA Today put together a graphic that shows just how people will be affected by this shutdown starting today.

Check it out below.

There are many other examples such as unemployment benefits and headstart schools that will not be funded but we thought this was a good starting off point. Prepare yourself people, this could get very ugly very fast if these people don’t get their heads back on top of their shoulders where they belong and fast. Be prepared.

For the jackwagons that are holding up this budget in order to try to stop Obamacare, which has already been passed and is now a law that takes effect today, may we suggest the videos below? Because we feel you might be able to use it.

Or maybe certain members of Congress should take a look at this video below!

Just saying…we just want to help.

