Messy Marv Discusses His Brutal Robbery Attack

Wow! This is actually really sad to listen to. VladTV locked in an exclusive interview with the Bay Area rapper Messy Marv and discussed the violent robbery that he endured in Reno, Nevada.

Marv spoke about the details of the events that took place that night. He shed light on the back story behind the gruesome video that was posted earlier last month.

To make matters worse, he says that he was treated terribly by the hotel where he was staying, the EMS personnel and the hospital that he attempted to get help from.

Listen to the troubling story below.

Bottom line, this man is lucky to be alive! For those who made a joke out of this incident…yeah this was some serious stuff. Listening to this man discuss what he’s been through is just gut wrenching. Unbelievable.

We’re pulling for you Marv, get better soon sir.

