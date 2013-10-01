Bilal F/ Robert Glasper, “Butterfly” [ NEW VIDEO]

We have woken up to some trying times in this country of ours and some morning inspiration just may be needed. R&B singer Bilal has released a video to his song “Butterfly” from his latest project, “A Love Surreal.” The ever melodic Robert Glasper is on the black and whites as Bilal implores us to “spread our wings and be new again…the struggle makes you beautiful.”

Footage is a collage of concert footage, rehearsals and downtime while the singer was on the road. Watch it below.

