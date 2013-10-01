Jay Z: How Drug Dealing Made Him A Smarter Business Man

Jay Z graces the cover of November’s “New Establishment” issue of Vanity Fair magazine, and gave editor Lisa Robinson some interesting personal scoop.

In the article Jay Z shares his rags to riches story, and how hustling drugs on the street helped him to make him the astute business man he is today:

“To be in a drug deal, you need to know what you can spend, what you need to re-up. Or if you want to start some sort of barbershop or car wash—those were the businesses back then. Things you can get in easily to get out of [that] life. At some point, you have to have an exit strategy, because your window is very small; you’re going to get locked up or you’re going to die.”

Hova also reveals that daughter Blue Ivy stans for her daddy’s latest album, “Magna Carta, Holy Grail”:

“My album came out and I don’t know if Blue ever heard any of my music prior to this album—she’s only 18 months old and I don’t play my music around the house. But this album was new, so we played it. And she loves all the songs. She plays a song and she goes, ‘More, Daddy, more . . . Daddy song.’ She’s my biggest fan. If no one bought the Magna Carta [album], the fact that she loves it so much, it gives me the greatest joy. And that’s not like a cliché. I’m really serious. Just to see her—‘Daddy song, more, Daddy.’ She’s genuine, she’s honest, because she doesn’t know it makes me happy. She just wants to hear it.”

All together now: AWWWW!

