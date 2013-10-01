Michael Jordan Says He’d Beat LeBron, Kobe Steals His Moves

In the ongoing debate about who is the greatest NBA player of all time, perennial favorite Michael Jordan has sent more shots at the two young men in his rearview mirror, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Jordan was interviewed by Ahmad Rashad for an upcoming promo video for the NBA 2K14 video game and said he’d come out victorious in agame of 1-on-1 against a list of legends including Dr. J and Jerry West, as well as new jacks like LeBron James.

“I don’t think I would lose,” Jordan said, “other than to Kobe Bryant because he steals all of my moves.”

This is not the first first time the Hall Of Famer has taken an op to put his size 13 sneakers on the neck of LeBron. Earlier this year, before the Miami Heat repeated as NBA Champions, Jordan famously said that “5 was better than 1” when asked who was better between Kobe and LeBron. Kobe has five championships and LeBron only had one at the time. James answered by getting another ring.

NBA 2K14 is out today and features none other than King James on the cover. Jordan must be looking for ways to distract fans from his recent paternity suit woes and his children making headlines for various reasons.

Game on.

