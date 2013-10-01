Vanessa Simmons Pregnant With Michael Wayans’ Baby

Looks like Blue Ivy Carter and North West could be getting another little girl to add to their play group. Vanessa Simmons, daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run, is expecting a bundle of joy with Michael Wayans (Damon Wayans’ son).

Vanessa announced the big news by posting a sonogram pic on Instagram captioned “A little Princess is on the way”:

Vanessa shared her excitement in a statement to GlobalGrind (run by her Uncle Russell): “Our families are super excited. Our baby is coming into two big families with lots of love and lots of joy. This is my family’s first grandchild, so everybody can’t wait for her arrival.”

Congrats to the expecting couple!

