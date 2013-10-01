TRAILER: Idris Elba Resumes Godly Duties In “Thor: The Dark World”

2013 is shaping up to be The Year Of Idris. Now that’s he’s wrapped up the third (and final) installment of BBC’s “LUTHER” Idris Elba will play iconic civil rights leader Nelson Mandela in “The Long Walk To Freedom” and returns as the all-seeing Norse god Heimdall in “Thor: The Dark World.”

Expect a darker and more somber sequel, as director Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”) helms the latest installment of the Thor franchise. The hammer wielding hero (Chris Hemsworth) has his hands full when he must protect Asgard and the Nine Realms from the evil Dark Elves. Thor reunites with lady love Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and reluctantly partners up with brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to save the world.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Elba coyly hinted that his role will be expanded this time around.

“Thor: The Dark World” opens in theaters November 8, 2013.

TRAILER:

