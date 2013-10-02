New Talk Show “The Real” On Hiatus After Tearful Good-Bye

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Well, it’s been real! After a summer trial, the talk show featuring Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry, “The Real” has ended its four-week test.

The morning dish format made popular by shows like The View was tested out with the crew of entertainers and network execs will decide whether or not to bring the show back.

Check out the ladies tearful goodbye below.

There is no word yet on if the ladies have other projects lined up, but best of luck to them all.

Source

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!