DJ Quick Accuses Andre 3000 Of Starting AIDS Rumor About Him

DJ Quick has taken to his Twitter page to let his thoughts on something upsetting to him be known. It’s no secret that there have been HIV/AIDS rumors floating around about him for some time now, but Quick has called out the name of the person he claims started it!

Ummm…yikes! That’s quite an accusation! We don’t know if any of this is accurate and Dre hasn’t responded. But we are sure of one thing. Quick feels a “real way” whether he wants to call it emo or not!

We’ll definitely be keeping on top of this one!

