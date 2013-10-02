Meek Mill Changes Lyrics To “Levels” And Disses Kendrick Lamar [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio
Meek Mill ain’t letting it go! During a recent performance in DC, Meek changed lyrics in one of his songs “Levels” to say,
“These n***a aint f****n with me ,who the f**k is Kendrick “Lamar”.
Check out the video below to see what was said!
Game on! The ball is now in your court Mr. Lamar…what will you do with it sir?
