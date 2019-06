We’re not sure where Kenny Lattimore has been hiding all these years, but we’re sure glad he’s back! The beloved ’90s crooner delights with his smash hit “With You” on last night’s episode of “Verses & Flow!” The new season has been in full force with show stopping poetry and some of our favorite musicians.

Watch the full episode of Kenny Latimore’s performance below, and check out TV One for more info!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Also On The Urban Daily: