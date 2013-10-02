Drake’s, “Nothing Was The Same” Debuts At #1

Drake has 658,000 reasons to smile as his third official album “Nothing Was the Same,” debuted at No.1 on Billboard despite the project leaking to the masses on the internet prior to its scheduled release.

“NWST” is the second-highest first week debut of 2013, topped only by Justin Timberlake’s “20/20 Experience,” which almost hit the million mark in its first week.

However, this is still a personal best for Drizzy. Not only is this his third #1 debut, it’s his highest debut ever. His last album, 2011’s “Take Care,” came in at No. 1 with 631,000. His full-length debut, “Thank Me Later,” launched at No. 1 with 447,000 in 2010.

Drake also made news yesterday for partnering with his hometown Toronto Raptors to be a brand manager /executive to help rebuild their image. It’s safe to say that Drake won’t have any problems getting into their locker room if they win an NBA title.

[SOURCE]

RELATED:

The Feud Between Drake And Chris Brown Allegedly OVER [VIDEO]

Drake Explains Why He Was Rejected From Miami Heat Locker Room

Drake Speaks About The Kendrick Control Verse

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!