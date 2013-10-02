Who Is Jon Connor? What You Need To Know About The Aftermath Rapper

Who is Jon Connor? Jon Connor is a rapper from Flint, Michigan, rumored to have signed with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment label. Talk of the Aftermath deal surfaced after the September 28 taping of the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards, where Jon Connor performed in one of the annual cyphers and alluded to the fact he’d signed a contract with the high-profile West Coast imprint. A formal announcement has yet to be made, but confirmation may come before October 15, when BET airs the awards.

MUST SEE: 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher Participants Revealed

“Who is Jon Connor?” promises to be a question on many rap fans’ tongues, as this Flint MC is quickly climbing the ranks. According to MTV , he’s been “on his rap grind” for years, and influenced by the likes of Eminem and Jay-Z , he’s dropped numerous well-received mixtapes , the most recent of which, “Unconscious State,” arrived in July 2013. But who is Jon Connor, besides an indie rapper on the rise? He’s a creative artist whose 2012 mixtape “ The Blue Album ” features instrumentals taken from Jay’s “Blueprint” LPs.

“I did it in actually four days, wrote the whole Blue Album in four days because something just hit me,” Jon Connor told MTV. “I have such a hunger for respect and I want to be the best in the world. I’m gonna be the best in the world, that’s the way I look at it.”

Who is Jon Connor? He’s not lacking in confidence, certainly, but if he’s going to sign with Aftermath Entertainment and run with big dogs like Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar, he’ll need a bit of bravado.

If you ask Dr. Dre the question, “Who is Jon Connor?” he may well sing the rapper’s praises, as the two were seen over the summer taking pictures together in the studio, Complex reports. “I made it through Dr. Dre’s chopping block of potential,” Connor has said. “Just to know he sees something in me, or that he respects what I do, or has an appreciation for what I bring to hip-hop, is something I put on my mantle.”

(Photo via Instagram)

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Meek Mill Changes Lyrics To “Levels” And Disses Kendrick Lamar [VIDEO]

Jay Z: How Drug Dealing Made Him A Smarter Business Man

Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs

Also On The Urban Daily: