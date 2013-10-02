Michelle Rodriguez Says She’s Bisexual

As seen on ZonaDeSabor.com…

Many people have suspected that Fast & The Furious bombshell badass Michelle Rodriguez was bisexual, but yesterday, she confirmed it!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rodriguez addressed her sexuality: “I’ve never walked the carpet with anyone, so they wonder: What does she do with her vagina? Plus, I play a butchy girl all the time, so they assume I’m a lesbo. Eh, they’re not too far off. I’ve gone both ways. I do as I please. I am too f­king curious to sit here and not try when I can. Men are intriguing. So are chicks.”

