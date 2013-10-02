Cam’ron Takes Us To “Ghetto Heaven” On New Mixtape [STREAM]

One thing you can’t accuse rapper Cam’ron of is being boring. The Harlem MC held a screening for his upcoming web series, “First Of The Month” and new mixtape, “Ghetto Heaven” at Tribeca Cinemas in New York City.

The web series is vintage Cam’ron, filled with irreverent humor and stripped down cinematography as he lives out dreams of being a drug kingpin in New York. The “Ghetto Heaven” mixtape serves as the soundtrack to Kill Cam’s crime spree and is available for stream/download. It is not a Family Stand affair.

RELATED:

Cam’ron Recruits Four Old Ladies For “Golden Friends” Track [LISTEN]

FACT OF THE DAY: Cam’ron & Mase Were Balling Before They Were “Ballin”