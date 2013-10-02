How Did Anthony Mackie Land A Role In “Captain America” Sequel? [VIDEO]

A “Black Panther” movie may be a long ways off, but Marvel appears to be filling in the gap with their Black superhero line-up. In “Captain America: Winter Soldier” Anthony Mackie suits up as Cap’s Partner, The Falcon. Falcon (born Sam Wilson) grew up on the tough streets of Harlem, and after leading a life of crime, turns a new leaf as one of Harlem’s staunchest crimefighters. Falcon can telepathically communicate with birds, and is outfitted with bionic wings, a gift from T’Challa (Black Panther).

In a recent interview with MTV, Mackie revealed his rather unorthodox pursuit in becoming part of the Marvel family. Once a month for three years, he called their offices for a role in any of their movies. Mackie’s persistence paid off when they finally called him in with one caveat; he had to sign on to “Captain America” without seeing a script or knowing what role he’d be playing. Mackie was told he would be the second lead, but when he read the script, he realized it was a little further from the truth than expected:

“There’s a point where Cap gets hurt, and [I] do everything for Cap. And I get the script, and… that’s not true. I get hurt, not Cap!”

“Captain America: Winter Soldier” opens April 4, 2014

