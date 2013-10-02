Jim Jones Arrested For “Flying High”…In A Car

Rapper turned reality TV star Jim Jones is living what he raps about. The “We Fly High” MC was busted in the Bronx for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Harlemite was pulled over at around 2 AM for speeding on a highway and officers say he had bloodshot eyes and looked out of it. Kind of like he did in our interview.

Jones supposedly failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer at the police station. He was booked for driving under the influence of drugs.

Jim Jones has been arrested a few times over the years, including a 2012 cuffing for assaulting an officer in a Casino. He later apologized to his son for the incident, but was arrested again in 2013 for a confrontation with NJ police over outstanding warrants.

