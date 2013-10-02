How Much Is Idris Elba Worth?

What is Idris Elba’s net worth? Idris Elba is worth $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Idris Elba’s net worth is the result of his extensive film and television work, as the British actor has amassed quite a resume, starring on the beloved shows “The Wire” and “Luther” and appearing in such films as “Pacific Rim,” “American Gangster” and “28 Days Later.”

Idris Elba’s net worth, $12 million, is perhaps even more impressive when you consider where he came from. Born to African parents in London, the 41-year-old English thespian struggled to find acting gigs after moving to America. He was “sofa-hopping here and there,” as he told GQ magazine in a 2013 interview, and for a while, he even lived in his Astro van. While working as a doorman at a comedy club, he sold drugs, and while he crossed paths with comics like Dave Chappelle and D.L. Hughley, it’s safe to say Idris Elba’s net worth in those days was pretty paltry.

Idris Elba’s net worth is mainly the result of Stringer Bell, the character he played on “The Wire.” Idris Elba played Stringer from 2002 to 2004, and those 37 episodes led to stints on “The Office,” “Luther” and “The Big C,” as well as the films “28 Weeks Later,” “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” and “Prometheus,” as well as the three mentioned above.

Idris Elba’s net worth is only going to increase, as he’s got at least two high-profile films in post production. Watch for “Thor: The Dark World” and “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” in the coming year, and expect Idris Elba’s net worth to keep climbing. Thanks to playing a drug dealer, Idris Elba’s worth enough to never have to sell drugs at a comedy club again.

