Keke Palmer: “I Used To Pray To Have Light Skin”

Keke Palmer is Black Hollywood’s sweetheart. Making her big screen debut in 2006’s “Akeelah and The Bee” the lovely actress has grown up before our eyes, but even with her success, Palmer has struggled with the same issues of self-esteem not uncommon to young Black women.

READ: Keke Palmer Breaks the Ice On 50 Shades Of Grey And Growing Up On Screen [EXCLUSIVE]

At a recent Hollywood Confidential panel, Palmer revealed that she didn’t feel that her brown skin was beautiful:

“When I was like 5 years old I used to pray to have light skin because I would always hear how pretty that little light skin girl was, or I would hear I was pretty ‘to be dark skinned.’ It wasn’t until I was 13 that I really learned to appreciate my skin color and know that I was beautiful.”

READ: I See Black People! 2013 Fall TV Preview [VIDEO]

Palmer also addressed critics who accused her of lightening or bleaching her skin:

“We need to stop separating ourselves by how dark or how light we are. I have been the same complexion all my life and if you think otherwise don’t follow me.”

Palmer stars in the upcoming VH1 movie “CrazySexyCool” as TLC member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, airing October 21st.

SOURCE

WATCH “CrazySexyCool” TRAILER:

GET THE LATEST IN CELEBRITY NEWS AND GOSSIP ON THE URBAN DAILY!

How Much Is Idris Elba Worth?

How DId Anthony Mackie Land A Role In “Captain America” Sequel? [VIDEO]

“Fast And Furious” Star Admits She’s Bisexual