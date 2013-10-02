Young Guru Reflects On The Kendrick “Moment,” Teaching At USC

There are few hip-hop culture commentators more compelling than Young Guru. The engineer, DJ and now college instructor brings passion, experience and a colorful perspective to almost any topic, and having grown in this business as Jay Z’s right hand man in the studio hasn’t hurt at all.

A month after he and 9th Wonder set the internet ablaze with their barbershop-style commentary on Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse and the subsequent responses, TheUrbanDaily.com caught up with Guru before a talk at the Apple Store in Soho to see what he thinks now.

We also got to build about his teaching position at USC and celebrating 20 years of hip-hop music.

