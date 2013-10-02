Rihanna Twerks For Her Life In “Pour It Up” Video

Rihanna has been teasing the release of her video to “Pour It Up” via provocative Instagram photos and now fans can finally see the three-minute stripper fest.

While the clip has gotten the NSFW tag in some places it’s relatively tame as stripper-based videos go. Considering this is the rap-less version of Juicy J’s hit “Bandz A Make Her Dance” we thought it would push the envelope a bit more.

But tell us what you think. Is it hot or not?

