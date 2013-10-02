Author Tom Clancy Dead At 66

The literary world just got a little dimmer. Author Tom Clancy, author of espionage best-sellers “Hunt For Red October” and “Clear And Present Danger” passed away today at the age of 66.

Penguin Publishing executive David Shanks said, “I am deeply saddened by Tom’s passing. He was a consummate author, creating the modern-day thriller, and was one of the most visionary storytellers of our time. I will miss him dearly and he will be missed by tens of millions of readers worldwide.”

Clancy was born in Baltimore, Maryland April 12, 1947. Clancy ran an independent insurance agency when he wrote “Hunt For Red October” which he sold to the Naval Institute Press for $5,000. The novel was adapted into a big budget espionage film starring Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin in 1990. Harrison Ford would star as CIA analyst Jack Ryan in “Patriot Games” (1992) and “Clear And Present Danger” (1994).

Clancy held conservative political views and dedicated his novels to high profile Republicans like Ronald Reagan. He was also a Life Member of the National Rifle Association as of 1978.

Clancy is survived by his wife Alexandra Marie Llewelyn and their daughter, as well as four children from his first wife, Wanda King.

