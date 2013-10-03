Says Terrell Suggs Of Tom Brady: “I Don’t Like Him He Don’t Like Me”

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs showed out something serious in a recent interview with ESPN’s “E:60” when Lisa Salters asked T-Sizzle how he truly felt about the Pats superstar Tom Brady. Said Suggs,

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for camera. I don’t like him. He don’t like me. I don’t like his hair. I don’t like his smug attitude. But then again he probably doesn’t like my a**hole attitude. Everybody just seems to worship the guy, not me though.”

Yikes! We don’t think we’d want a big linebacker with a history of smashing in to quarterbacks and hurting their feelings to ever feel that way about us. We also don’t think we’d like to hear that T Suggs feels this way if we were New England Patriots fans. We’re just saying! Game On! We won’t get to see these two titans play against each other until December 22nd! We can’t wait!

