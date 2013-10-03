Raheem Devaughn Brings ‘Pink Crushed Velvet’ To The Main Stage

Raheem Devaughn is a man who has made his mark in music and in the hearts of R&B and soul fans. After the success of his last love-themed albums, Devaughn returned with his recently released “A Place Called Loveland.”

The Love King himself serenades fans in our intimate Main Stage exclusive with his single “Pink Crushed Velvet.” The lustful track is off of Devaughn’s latest project “A Place Called Loveland,” which is available on iTunes now.

Check out the soulful sounds of Raheem Devaughn in our Main Stage exclusive interview above.

