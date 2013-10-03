Kerry Washington: ‘Tonight’s Episode Will Blow Your Mind’

PLAY AUDIO

Get the dinner cooked, get the laundry done, get the kids to bed. “Scandal” is back tonight on ABC at 10 p.m. and according to star Kerry Washington; you don’t want to miss anything. (SPOILER ALERT: Do not watch the clip if you don’t want to know more about tonight’s episode.)

“I have seen the episode and it makes the season finale look like child’s play,” Washington told The Tom Joyner Morning Show. ”It’s out of this world. I’m so proud to be a part of this show. The whole cast watched it together so we would be prepared for our live tweeting tonight and we were just astounded at how exciting this episode is.”

Season 3 begins about 22 minutes after Season 2 ended. As most of you know, not only did the season end with Washington fixer Olivia Pope being outed as President Grant’s mistress, we learned that her father is the shadowy head of B13, a mysterious underground government agency that apparently employed Olivia’s former lover, Jake.

“I’ll tell you that we start minutes after the last episode so I’m still in the car with my dad. There’s some very exciting stuff that happens with Baby Huck, Quinn Perkins is like a Baby Huck in training. That’s definitely a storyline.” Washington couldn’t say much, but she did say that viewers will learn a lot more about Olivia’s past.

As far as Kerry’s present, she remains tight-lipped about her marriage this past offseason to NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha, the 32-year old cornerback for the San Francisco 49’ers. As far as anyone knows, the two have never even been photographed together.

“You know I don’t talk about my personal life,” Washington says., laughing.

By Tonya Pendleton, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted October 3, 2013

