Kendrick To Drake: “Nothing’s Been The Same Since They Dropped Control”[VIDEO]

Just when you thought things had died down a bit since Kendrick Lamar popped shots at half of the rap game in his “Control” verse, things have gone into extra innings.  Drake has been going on a passive aggressive award tour talking about the verse in several interviews, seeming to shrug it off while being a little peeved at the same time.

Well, Kendrick has been listening and in his BET Awards Cypher rhyme fired more shots directly at the OVO CEO spitting:. “And nothing’s been the same since they dropped ‘Control’/And tucked a sensitive rapper back in his pajama clothes/Ha-ha, jokes on you…” he says before high-fiving one of his TDE crew members SchoolBoy Q and concludes, “I’m bulletproof.”

The full verse will be seen on at the 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday October 15 but you can watch the snippet below courtesy of Allhiphop.com.

So no, we will not be seeing a performance of Kendrick and Drake’s “Poetic Justice” live any time soon.

