It’s hard to believe that Notorious B.I.G.’s life was cut short 16 years ago. On the next episode of “Celebrity Crime Files,” TV One will revisit his vibrant life and tragic murder due to the East Coast West Coast rap rivalry. In a special clip from Faith Evans’ season of “R&B Divas,” we get to see the late rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace with his now teen son, Christopher Wallace, Jr.

Can you see the resemblance? Check out the exclusive clip below, and tune in to “Celebrity Crime Files “on Monday at 9pm on TV One.

‘R&B Divas’ Exclusive: Meet Biggie’s Son, Christopher Wallace, Jr. [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

By Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted October 3, 2013

