Mario Talks About His Addiction to Love, Sex & Drugs In ‘L.S.D.’ [NEW MUSIC]

It seems like Mario is planning his R&B takeover. After the success of his last two singles “Somebody Else” and “Fatal Distraction,” the R&B crooner releases a new banger “L.S.D.” The R&B heartthrob compares a special lady’s loving as addictive.

We’ll keep an eye out to see who’s the special lady inspiring Mario’s sexy comeback. In the meantime, Mario is preparing to release his forthcoming “Evolve EP” which features “L.S.D.”

Check out the lustful track below.

