Derrick Rose Hints At Return To NBA In ‘Basketball Is Everything’ Ad [VIDEO]

As the basketball season begins to approach, Chicago Bulls fans everywhere were starting to wonder if they would ever see their favorite star player Derrick Rose again. The star point guard shows off his skills in a new Adidas ad rightfully entitled “Basketball is Everything.” The ad shows Rose enjoying all of the perks of privileges of being the high-profile basketball layer that he is, including: partying with 2Chainz, Big Sean and Dom Kennedy. The clip ends with Rose staying true to what he loves and hinting his return for this forthcoming season.

Check out Derrick Rose’s Adidas ad below and let us know if you’re excited for his return.

