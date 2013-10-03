Teyana Taylor Twerks To Drake’s ‘All Me’ [VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The twerking stops for no one! Harlem diva Teyana Taylor took to Instagram to show fans and admirers everywhere what she was twerking with as she bust it open on the bed and twerked like her life depended on it. Ironically enough, TT posted the two videos after the release of Rihanna‘s video for the stripper anthem, “Pour It Up,” which featured half naked ladies and a lot of twerking. Perhaps we’re reading way too much into this… But so far, Teyana’s looking like she’s 2-0 with this one RihRih.

Check out Teyana going to work!

