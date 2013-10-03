Lenny Kravitz Covers “Ocean Drive”: Talks Influence of Jackson Five, Miles Davis

Lenny Kravitz graces the cover of this month’s OCEAN DRIVE magazine and the 49 year old rocker has never looked better! Kravitz has been pulling double duty this year in both his music and acting careers; starring in Lee Daniel’s The Butler,” reprising his role as flamboyant stylist Cinna in next month’s “Catching Fire” and recently wrapped up his 10th album, due out next year.

In the feature article, Kravitz revealed two of his biggest musical influences. When he was six years old, his father took him to see The Jackson Five in concert, calling it an “life altering” experience:

“Everything changed the next day. That’s when I realized what I wanted to do in my life. They wore these really funky outfits—they had the Afros, boots that came up to the knee paired with knickers, and colorful shirts and vests. It was the most incredible thing I had ever seen.”

Kravitz also speaks about his parents’ creative circle of artists, musicians and poets, including one of jazz’s greatest icons:

“I was around people like Miles Davis, who at that time had moved from his suit look to being really funky, wearing all these great leather, suede, and denim outfits, big glasses, and ethnic jewelry.”

He shared some important life lessons taught by his mother, the late actress Roxie Roker (“The Jeffersons):

“She knew very early coming up that it was about who you are; it was about respect, integrity, love, and authenticity—and not at all about this Hollywood glamour. My mother moved to Los Angeles when she got The Jeffersons and took the bus to work for the first season. The bus. She’s like, ‘I’m a New Yorker, there’s no subway, so I’m taking the bus.”

