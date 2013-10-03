Shots Fired At US Capitol Building

The U.S. Capitol has been placed under lockdown following shots fired at the outside the west part of the building. Law enforcement has been called to the scene. A spokesman for the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Dept. said they currently have no information on the shooting incident:

We’re investigating, we’re on the scene trying to figure out what’s going on, along with Capitol Police,” a spokesman, who only idenfied himself as officer Clay, told Talking Points Memo.

A spokesman for the F.B.I., Andrew Ames, also spoke with TPM, “At this point, the only information I can give you is that we’re responding to the scene and we have no information beyond that at this point.”

U.S. Capitol Police sent out the following notice to all Hill staff:

SHELTER IN PLACE. Gunshots have been reported on Capitol Hill requiring all occupants in all House Office Buildings to shelter in place. Close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows. Take annunciators, Go Kits and escape hoods; and move to the innermost part of the office away from external doors or windows. If you are not in your office, take shelter in the nearest office, check in with your OEC and wait for USCP to clear the incident. No one will be permitted to enter or exit the building until directed by USCP. All staff should monitor the situation. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”

According to CNN, one person has been reported injured.

Follow live news coverage HERE

