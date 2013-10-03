Big Boi And Wife Divorce After 11 Years

The wife of Antwon “Big Boi” Patton has filed for divorce from that MC/actor after eleven years of marriage. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Sherlita Patton and Big Boi are currently separated and she has filed for divorce.

The divorce complaint claims that the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and Sherlita is seeking alimony, an equitable division of marital property and attorney’s fees. Big Boi and Sherlita have two children ages 18 and 12 — and she is asking for sole custody of the younger child. The two were married in February of 2002.

Big Boi is currently out on his “Shoes For Running” world tour and promoting his 2012 album, “Vicious Lies & Dangerous Rumors.”

