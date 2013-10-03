ABC Looking At Miniseries Based On James Madison’s Slave

According to Deadline, ABC seems to be jumping on the servant/slave narrative Hollywood seems to find so fascinating. Based on the best-seller “A Slave In The White House” by Elizabeth Dowling Taylor, the book tells the story of Paul Jennings, a Virginian born slave who served as the personal valet to President James Madison, while working as a covert abolitionist to end slavery.

Jennings worked in and around the White House from the age of 10 and finally purchased his freedom when he was 46. Jennings wrote his memoirs under the title “A Colored Man Reminisces of James Madison.”

The project will be written and executive produced by Justin Wilson and Sheldon Candis, who worked on 2012’s “LUV” starring Common and Michael Rainey Jr. Candis has also directed music videos for J. Cole (“Crooked Smile) and TLC.

We’re confident Candis and WIlson will deliver a a thoughtful and enlightening project, unlike the cringe-worthy and short-lived UPN series “Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer”:

