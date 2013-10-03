New Music From Glenn Lewis Featuring Melanie Fiona “All My Love” [Audio]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

R&B/Soul singer Glenn Lewis released his new cut “All My Love” featuring Melanie Fiona off his forthcoming album Moment of Truth (Ruffhouse/Capitol) which drops October 15th.

The Caribbean vibe is definitely not something that is being done to death in the R&B realm at the moment. The duo seems to have found a niche with this laid back jam. Their voices compliment each other so nicely that our interest is piqued. We’d like to hear them together on a couple different types of tracks just to see what they are capable of doing together. It could be nice!

