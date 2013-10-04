Celebs Show Their Support For Obamacare With #GetCovered

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Celebrities are taking to social media outlets to show their support for the new “Obamacare” law in a big way. Using the #Get Covered hashtag, they are trying to help educate the public on how they can begin to sign up for health care. Many of the newly eligible citizens that will be signing up will in fact be getting health care insurance for the very first time so this is really cool to see.

Singer John Legend tweeted,

“F the shutdown. The Health Insurance Marketplace is now open in every state. Don’t wait another day to #GetCovered!”

Pearl Jam tweeted,

“If you want to make sense of the whole healthcare thing, or just want to #GetCovered, check out http://www.healthcare.gov #KnowYourOptions,”

Some celebs are taking pics of themselves with the #Get Covered hashtag and posting them like the ones below.

As we previously reported, Funny or Die created a “Scandal” spoof called Scandalous with Jennifer Hudson to get people information about the new AMA (Obamacare) program and how to sign up for it.

According to Huffington Post, comedian John Hodgman and actress Martha Plimpton used their Twitter streams as Obamacare forums. Plimpton spent time retweeting messages from her followers saying what they like about the law, while Hodgman’s stream included young adults tweeting about health problems they had encountered.

Tweeted Hodgman,

“Young people: sign up for healthcare. Take it from me–YOU ARE NOT IMMORTAL,”

Nice! It’s great to know that some people embrace their platforms and try to do good things with them. Let us not forget celebrities are members of society too! They do care about the world they live in just the same as anyone else does. They do have a voice.

