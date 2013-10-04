@IssaRae Presents New Video Skit Called “Black Twitter Party” [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Anyone who has spent more than five minutes on Twitter knows this video is HI-LAR-IOUS! This skit looks at what it would look like if Black Twitter was actually a party with people instead of timelines and semi-anonymous writing. Check it out and see if you recognize any of your “Tweeps” or timeline bugaboo’s!

We told you! Not only did we see our friends and people we’ve routinely blocked but we also saw a tiny bit of ourselves too! Yeah…we said it! And if you’re honest you can see yourselves too! Great Job on this one! We really needed that laugh!

