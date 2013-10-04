Britney Spears Feels She’s Being “Pushed” To Be Too Sexy [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Before you roll your eyes and get ready to ask us why this is news or why you should care, we’re hoping you can find your chill and give us a minute to explain! Remember a few years back when Britney had her situation and her father stepped in to help her pull everything back together? Well, Brit Brit still hasn’t gotten out from under that legal agreement with her Pop! So as a result of her sensitive mental state, her father is still running the show for her. If she is saying she is being pushed to do things she doesn’t want to do…this is a problem..possibly even a legal problem in fact.

In the interview Britney says,

“A lot of sex goes into what I do. But sometimes I would like to bring it back to the old days when there was like one outfit through the whole video, and you’re dancing the whole video, and there’s like not that much sex stuff going on. It’s about the dance and it’s about being old school, it’s like keeping it real and just making it about the dance. I’d love to do a video like that.”

This is what Britney doesn’t want to do anymore of…take a look at the video for “Work Bitch” below.

OK now check out what Ms. Spears had to say abut her present situation and the “Work Bitch” video in the interview below.

“Oh my god, we showed way more skin and did way more stuff for the video than what is actually there. Like, I cut out half the video because I am a mother and because, you know, I have children, and it’s just hard to play sexy mom while you’re being a pop star as well.”

Although Britney never said it was her Papa who was pushing her, According to TMZ, he felt the need to come forward and speak about what his daughter had to say. Said Jamie Spears,

“Britney is never pressured into anything. She reviews all creative and for her ‘Work Bitch’ video she discussed toning down some parts in finding a balance of sexy and being a mom.”

We hope that Miss Britney is NOT being pushed into anything. If she isn’t capable of making her own decisions yet, then it would be a travesty to find that those choosing for her were not acting in her best interest.

