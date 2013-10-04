Olympic Hurdler Lashinda Demus: “My Husband Threatened To Kill Me”

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, Olympic hurdler Lashinda Demus who won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics — says her husband tried to strangle her and threatened to kill her. She is now seeking an order of protection.

Demus just got a temporary restraining order against her husband, Jamel Mayrant. Mayrant was apparently arrested and jailed a couple of weeks ago for domestic violence and Demus claims his brutal attack on her left her with bruises and a lump on her head.

The restraining order in place also includes protection for the couple’s twins (six-year-old sons) and the parents of Demus as Mayrant allegedly threatened harm on them too.

Demus also claims her husband is trashing her and damaging her career, saying in court docs,

“I’m a professional athlete … so I need no derogatory emails, pictures, texts, phone calls released about me on the web or to other people.”

We aren’t sure if she’s looked at any pop culture news in the last 40 plus years, but athletes have all of that stuff written about them all of the time…and they seem to be ok. We say this to make the point that no matter what her husband or anyone else says, we’re sure it will all be just fine in the end.

We are saddened to hear of her alleged ordeal though. And we hope that she and her family will be able to find healing. Sad story…we wish the best for them all.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

McDonald’s CEO Says He Lost 20 LBS Eating McDonald’s Food Everyday [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!