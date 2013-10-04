60-Year-Old Hulk Hogan Spoofs Miley Cyrus In A THONG [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, in an attempt to gain attention for his new web-hosting business Hostamania.com , Hulk Hogan stripped down to his unmentionables and climbed up on a wrecking ball and spoofed Miley Cyrus and her latest video.

Check it out below!

Have you ever watched something and wondered what it was that you were doing with your life…that would allow you to hit play to view that something in the first place? Yeah that’s what we are thinking right about now! Who in the world thinks this stuff up?!

It is disturbing…but in a very funny way! Go get em brother! Just for fun….let’s commemorate this moment with a little Siquo flashback shall we? Yes, we shall!

