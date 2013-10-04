Lauryn Hill Out Of Jail, Releases New Song, “Consumerism” [AUDIO]

Lauryn Hill has been released from prison after serving her three- month sentence for tax evasion. According to the Bureau of Prisons, Hill — aka Inmate #64600-050 — was released early Friday morning from the minimum security Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

The rapper, singer and actress saw fit to celebrate her freedom with a scathing new track called, “Consumerism.”

“Consumerism is part of some material I was trying to finish before I had to come in,” she wrote on her Tumblr page. “We did our best to eek out a mix via verbal and emailed direction, thanks to the crew of surrogate ears on the other side. “Letters From Exile” is material written from a certain space, in a certain place. I felt the need to discuss the underlying socio-political, cultural paradigm as I saw it. I haven’t been able to watch the news too much recently, so I’m not hip on everything going on. But inspiration of this sort is a kind of news in and of itself, and often times contains an urgency that precedes what happens. I couldn’t imagine it not being relevant. Messages like these I imagine find their audience, or their audience finds them, like water seeking its level.”

Lauryn may not have been watching the news, but the timing of this song couldn’t be more appropriate with our government in day four of a shutdown. But can we get a chopped and screwed version so we can catch all of the lyrics though? We kid…maybe.

Take a listen to “Consumerism” and tell us what you think.

RELATED:

Miss Lauryn Hill Sends Message To Fans From Prison

Lauryn Hill Reports To Prison To Begin Three-Month Tax Sentence

Ms. Lauryn Hill Posts A Diatribe Against Racism And The System As She Prepares To Report To Prison

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!