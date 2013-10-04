August Alsina Teams Up With Trey Songz & Chris Brown For Steamy ‘I Luv This Sh*t (Remix)’ [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Just as you thought you were getting tired of August Alsina‘s summer anthem “I Luv This Sh*t,” you were wrong! The stripper-praising R&B singer teamed up with R&B heavyweights Trey Songz and Chris Brown to give fans, well mostly ladies, what they’ve been waiting for.

Check out the steamy remix below and let us know if you love this sh*t.

