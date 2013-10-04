Faith Evans And Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Visit Brooklyn [VIDEO]

Remember the little girl Biggie rhymes about on “Juicy?” Well, his baby girl is all grown up! In an exclusive clip, we spot T’yanna Wallace with her stepmother Faith Evans, on a visit to Brooklyn! Her son Christopher Wallace, Jr. appeared in a sweet clip on R&B Divas. Next week on “Celebrity Crime Files,” TV One will revisit the Notorious B.I.G.’s rapid rise and tragic murder in 1997.

Check out the sweet clip below, and tune in to “Celebrity Crime Files” on Monday at 9pm on TV One.

