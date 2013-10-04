Does North West Look Like Kanye? [PHOTO]

Since Baby North’s birth this past June, parents Kanye and Kim Kardashian have shielded their bundle of joy from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Except for a pic shown on grandma Kris Jenner’s talk show, we haven’t seen that much of North – until now.

Kimmy K. recently posted a snapshot of the adorable tyke on Instagram with the caption: “I missed waking up with my little [angel]”:

Sounds like Kim is missing her little munchkin as she’s been overseas making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. Do you think Baby North looks like her mommy or daddy? Let us know!

